GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIZ traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,903. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.18 and a 12 month high of $194.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.05. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.98. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIZ shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.48.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

