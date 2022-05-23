GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,583,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 82,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,264,000 after acquiring an additional 67,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.00.

MLM traded up $4.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $331.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,237. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.73 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

