GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

STT stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 21,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,341. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $65.41 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average of $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

