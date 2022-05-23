GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,446,000 after buying an additional 168,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.39. 62,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,644,022. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

