GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 40,367 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 341.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 40,367 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 112,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

LKQ traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.70. 45,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

