GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 379 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $405,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $9,030,622. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $8.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.39. The company had a trading volume of 211,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,784,064. The firm has a market cap of $394.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.90 and a 200 day moving average of $212.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

