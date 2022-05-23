GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Saia by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,838,000 after acquiring an additional 117,431 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,435,000 after purchasing an additional 108,925 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 481,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,332,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.71.

Shares of Saia stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,956. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.70. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.64 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

