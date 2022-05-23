Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$25.47.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of GEI stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$25.74. The company had a trading volume of 591,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,639. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.43 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.09%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director James Joseph Cleary sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$105,074.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$389,498.06.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

