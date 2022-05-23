Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.15

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.15 and last traded at $57.15, with a volume of 74 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Glanbia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)
Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.
