Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 21,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,983,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,910,000 after purchasing an additional 298,659 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 114,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,964,000 after acquiring an additional 242,241 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,859,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,607. The firm has a market cap of $287.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $195.50 and a 1-year high of $314.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $292.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,169,012 shares of company stock worth $332,350,306 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.58.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.