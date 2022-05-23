Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,559 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Intel were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Intel by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.00. 27,172,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,294,633. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

