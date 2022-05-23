Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.09.

CSCO traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,974,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,029,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.61. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

