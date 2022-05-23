Glassman Wealth Services Has $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares in the last quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,967,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,015,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,473. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.66 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.89.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

