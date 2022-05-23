Glassman Wealth Services Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.4% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.48. 60,428,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,484,602. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.96 and its 200 day moving average is $358.94. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $280.21 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

