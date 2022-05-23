Glassman Wealth Services Has $396,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of D traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.07. 2,816,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average is $80.08. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

