Glassman Wealth Services Has $616,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

NYSE LOW traded up $1.56 on Monday, reaching $186.25. 3,519,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,532. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.61. The company has a market cap of $123.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.22 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.