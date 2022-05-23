Glassman Wealth Services Has $651,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in BlackRock by 166.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock traded up $11.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $611.51. The stock had a trading volume of 917,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $582.58 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $687.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $793.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.47.

BlackRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.