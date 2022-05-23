Glassman Wealth Services Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $7.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $398.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,935,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,722. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.17 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.