Glassman Wealth Services Trims Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Glassman Wealth Services trimmed its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.30.

Marriott International stock traded up $2.73 on Monday, reaching $157.96. 1,832,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.