GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,750 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.57) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($23.05) to GBX 1,910 ($23.55) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.42) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.19) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.72) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,700 ($20.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,746.79 ($21.53).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,764 ($21.75) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,328.20 ($16.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,817 ($22.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £88.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,719.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,634.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($26.06) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($72,707.84).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

