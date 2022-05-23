GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GFS shares. Morgan Stanley raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,159. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $59.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,747,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,675,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

