Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,081 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $61,915,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Paychex by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,136,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,851,000 after purchasing an additional 511,340 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $44,036,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Paychex by 598.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 381,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 326,955 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.21.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.13. The company had a trading volume of 64,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,970. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.88 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

