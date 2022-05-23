Gotham Asset Management LLC Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.38.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $204.81. 48,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,797. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.69 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. acquired 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 and have sold 14,380 shares valued at $3,723,203. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

