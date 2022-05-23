Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $9.69 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.75. The company had a trading volume of 278,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,923,240. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.