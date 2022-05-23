Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,701,429,000 after buying an additional 655,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,509,260,000 after buying an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.14. 228,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349,793. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $158.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.96.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.76.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,515,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

