GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is Indus Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Indus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,380,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,657 shares during the quarter. GrafTech International makes up approximately 6.7% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.90% of GrafTech International worth $28,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GrafTech International by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,551,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,493 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 270.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,864,000 after buying an additional 1,184,915 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 8,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 623,556 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,164,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 592,248 shares during the period. Finally, Islet Management LP grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 566,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,627. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 1,527.75% and a net margin of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

