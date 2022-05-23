Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives $40.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWLIF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Shares of GWLIF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.