Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GEF traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.35. 167,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,043. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

About Greif (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

