Gridcoin Price Tops $0.0058 on Major Exchanges (GRC)

Gridcoin (GRC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, Gridcoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $22,245.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Gridcoin Coin Profile
GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 440,748,248 coins and its circulating supply is 410,095,216 coins. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gridcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
