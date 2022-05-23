Grupo Aeroméxico (OTCMKTS:GRPAF) Shares Up 2,907.3%

Grupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRPAF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2,907.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.34. 50,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 29,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

Grupo Aeroméxico, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial aviation services for passengers and cargo. It provides services to 43 destinations in Mexico and 42 international destinations from Mexico. The company also promotes passenger loyalty programs. As of July 19, 2019, it had a fleet of 122 airplanes that include Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 170 and 190 models.

