Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 57,688 shares.The stock last traded at $150.53 and had previously closed at $146.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $3.1502 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 74,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

