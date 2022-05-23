Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 16,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 120,553 shares.The stock last traded at $4.05 and had previously closed at $4.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $931.23 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 13.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

