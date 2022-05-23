GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,700 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of ProPetro worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ProPetro by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUMP opened at $11.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.32 and a beta of 2.51. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. R. F. Lafferty upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ProPetro from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,800.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,927. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

