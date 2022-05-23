GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total value of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,530. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.88.

Shares of CRL opened at $232.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.50 and its 200 day moving average is $314.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.20 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

