GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Insperity worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 860.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,950,549.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Insperity stock opened at $93.27 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.19. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

