GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,390 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $56.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.67. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock worth $1,580,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

