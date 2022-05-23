GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Insmed worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

INSM opened at $20.25 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

In other Insmed news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

