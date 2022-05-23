GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCMP. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. CL King downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.13.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP opened at $172.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

