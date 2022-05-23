GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,266 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGM. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,506,000 after buying an additional 139,681 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGM shares. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Everett M. Dobrinski purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,931.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGM opened at $99.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $137.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.86.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.22). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 31.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 34.20%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

