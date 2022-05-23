GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,687 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,611 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in City were worth $3,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of City by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of City by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of City by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of City by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $79.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.56. City Holding has a one year low of $71.61 and a one year high of $86.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. City had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 38.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that City Holding will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.17%.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $147,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

