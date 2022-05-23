GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 8,250 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Getty Realty worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 908,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,398,000 after purchasing an additional 67,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

NYSE:GTY opened at $26.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Getty Realty had a net margin of 40.45% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 121.48%.

GTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Getty Realty (Get Rating)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.