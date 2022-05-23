GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,897 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Noodles & Company worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Shares of NDLS opened at $5.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.80 million, a P/E ratio of -272.36, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

In other Noodles & Company news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.