GXChain (GXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $42.00 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 42.8% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $42.00 million and approximately $23,177.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000272 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,279 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

