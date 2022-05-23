Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,386,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $491,152,000 after buying an additional 369,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $392,029,000 after purchasing an additional 499,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Halliburton by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,959,952 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $204,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,001,087 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $114,375,000 after purchasing an additional 108,048 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,857,936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 248,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,561,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,031,313. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $30.94.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $540,941.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens downgraded Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

