Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 595,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,872 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,085 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 69,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Shares of HASI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.55. 926,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.56. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

