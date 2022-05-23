Head-To-Head Analysis: Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) and Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO)

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) and Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Q BioMed and Indaptus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q BioMed -2,971.96% N/A -1,178.35% Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -34.51% -29.56%

Q BioMed has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Q BioMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Q BioMed and Indaptus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q BioMed 0 0 0 0 N/A Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Indaptus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 463.64%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Indaptus Therapeutics is more favorable than Q BioMed.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Q BioMed and Indaptus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q BioMed $200,000.00 17.48 -$8.24 million ($0.31) -0.32 Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$7.71 million N/A N/A

Indaptus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Q BioMed.

Summary

Indaptus Therapeutics beats Q BioMed on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Q BioMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q BioMed Inc., a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; QBM-001 for rare pediatric non-verbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer. Q BioMed Inc. has a partnership with Mannin Research Inc. for the development of therapeutics to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome, glaucoma, kidney diseases, and others. The company was formerly known as ISMO Tech Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Q BioMed Inc. in July 2015. Q BioMed Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Intec Parent, Inc. and changed its name to Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

