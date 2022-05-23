HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HeidelbergCement AG operates as a building materials manufacturer. It engages in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates. The Company also offers ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and concrete elements, as well as other related products and services. It has operations in sub-Saharan Africa: Benin, DR Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Togo. HeidelbergCement AG is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HDELY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of HeidelbergCement from €74.00 ($77.08) to €68.00 ($70.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €68.00 ($70.83) to €67.00 ($69.79) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €60.00 ($62.50) to €59.00 ($61.46) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of HDELY opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.3371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile (Get Rating)

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HeidelbergCement (HDELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.