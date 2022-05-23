Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,347,000 after purchasing an additional 578,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,354,000 after buying an additional 415,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,314,000 after acquiring an additional 115,962 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,972 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,706,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,692,000 after acquiring an additional 265,969 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.