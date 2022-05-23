Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,025 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.67 on Monday, hitting $395.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,559. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.17 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

