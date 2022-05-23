Hilltop Holdings Inc. Acquires 224 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after acquiring an additional 197,415 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Broadcom by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,179,087,000 after purchasing an additional 138,417 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $21.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $521.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,406. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.53 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $212.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $592.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $592.20.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.